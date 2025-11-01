403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, US ink decade-long defense framework deal
(MENAFN) The United States and India have finalized a decade-long defense framework agreement aimed at strengthening military ties and enhancing security collaboration, according to defense officials.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that he signed the agreement during talks with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. “I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework. This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," Hegseth wrote on the social platform X.
Singh described the meeting as “fruitful” and confirmed the signing of the 10-year “Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.” He stated that “this will usher in a new era in our already strong defense partnership. This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship.”
He further emphasized that the agreement reflects a deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington, marking the beginning of a new phase in bilateral cooperation. “Defense will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," Singh added.
Both officials are in Kuala Lumpur to attend the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting, where regional security challenges are being discussed.
Separately, Hegseth also met with the Philippines’ National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro for the fourth time this year to reinforce defense cooperation between the two nations. “We will work relentlessly to reestablish deterrence in the South China Sea and advance our alliance,” Hegseth said following their talks.
The Philippines remains one of Washington’s oldest defense partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The country currently hosts the US Typhon missile system and grants American forces access to several of its military bases as part of ongoing efforts to maintain regional security and deterrence.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that he signed the agreement during talks with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. “I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework. This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," Hegseth wrote on the social platform X.
Singh described the meeting as “fruitful” and confirmed the signing of the 10-year “Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.” He stated that “this will usher in a new era in our already strong defense partnership. This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship.”
He further emphasized that the agreement reflects a deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington, marking the beginning of a new phase in bilateral cooperation. “Defense will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," Singh added.
Both officials are in Kuala Lumpur to attend the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting, where regional security challenges are being discussed.
Separately, Hegseth also met with the Philippines’ National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro for the fourth time this year to reinforce defense cooperation between the two nations. “We will work relentlessly to reestablish deterrence in the South China Sea and advance our alliance,” Hegseth said following their talks.
The Philippines remains one of Washington’s oldest defense partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The country currently hosts the US Typhon missile system and grants American forces access to several of its military bases as part of ongoing efforts to maintain regional security and deterrence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment