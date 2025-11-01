FSB Agent Coordinating Russian Strikes On Energy Facilities Detained In Vinnytsia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine

According to the investigation, the suspect came to the enemy's attention while looking for easy money on Telegram channels.

The agent's main task was to conduct reconnaissance on several power-generating facilities in the region that provide electricity and heat to most of the region.

While near potential targets, the agent photographed them and sent the photos along with coordinates to her FSB handler.





SSU officers detained the suspect while she was surveying the territory of one of the power facilities to determine its technical condition.

It has been established that after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, the suspect was to arrive in the Haisyn district to record the consequences of the enemy strikes.

Investigators informed the suspect that she was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Man killed in Russian strike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi

As reported by Ukrinform, the counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a deserter and his accomplice, who, on behalf of the Russians, manufactured bombs for terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region.