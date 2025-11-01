Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Strikes Zaporizhzhia Region More Than 700 Times

2025-11-01 02:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the news on Telegram.

"Russian troops carried out nine air strikes on Lukianivske, Novoiakovlivka, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, Solodke, and Dorozhnianka. 472 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Barvinivka, Yurkivka, Ternuvate, Veselianka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novomykolaivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, and Nove. Twelve MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, and Novoandriivka. 227 artillery strikes were directed on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novomykolaivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, and Nove," he wrote.

There were 42 reports of damage to houses, infrastructure, and vehicles.

No civilians were hurt.

Read also: Five killed, three injured as two vehicles hit explosive devices near border in Zhytomyr region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops have intensified their shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

