Kashmiri Book Lovers Are Still Fighting Back

By Falak Fayaz

I grew up believing that between the covers of a book, one could find what the outside world often denied: the courage to question.

But, over the past few years, that belief feels like it's slipping away.

Something subtle is changing in how we read and what we are allowed to read. Some books have been silently dropped from syllabi and shelves.

A teacher I spoke with in Srinagar told me that she skips readings that might invite“unnecessary questions.” In her words, I felt that the space for intellectual freedom is shrinking.

And yet, something remarkable is also happening. Even as institutions grow more cautious, young Kashmiris are finding their own ways to keep reading alive.

On an autumn evening at Fountain Book Café in Lal Chowk, I watched a small group of students debate Rumi and Orwell over cups of kehwa. The café buzzed with conversations about novels and poetry. Bisma, a literature student, told me,“Reading is my refuge. Books give me space to breathe.” Her words carried both fatigue and defiance.

Small reading clubs and digital book circles have emerged across the valley. Students exchange PDFs over WhatsApp. Some post anonymous reviews online, while others gather in homes to discuss novels away from the public eye.

It's a culture of silent persistence. They read to connect, question, and imagine beyond the narrow walls closing in.