Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Shehbaz Badesha's Sidharth Shukla Fans Comment: 'Spoke To Salman Sir..'

Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her film Ikk Kudi and addressed her brother Shehbaz Badesha's controversial comment about Sidharth Shukla's fans.

Shehnaaz Gill made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her upcoming film Ikk Kudi. Post-shoot, she was spotted outside the venue where reporters asked her about her brother Shehbaz Badesha's controversial comments on the show. The actress addressed the questions candidly, keeping her usual charm intact.

During an interaction with Telly Talk India, Shehnaaz was asked about Shehbaz's statement. Laughing, she replied,“What do you think?” When the media suggested that her brother should focus on his own personality for votes, she added,“We have spoken to Salman Khan Sir about this on the show. You'll get to see it in the episode.” Shehnaaz also reminded the media to cover her film Ikk Kudi, alongside the show updates.

Earlier this week, Shehbaz Badesha stirred controversy by claiming that the followers of late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla would support him during his eviction process. He said,“Baithe hain phir Sidharth Shukla ke fans mere saath. Jo ye show ka winner hai na, uske fans baithe hain mere saath.”

Shehbaz's comment quickly irked Sidharth's devoted fanbase, who took to social media to criticize and mock him for bringing the late actor into the context of Bigg Boss. Many fans expressed disappointment, calling the statement disrespectful. Shehnaaz's response clarified that the matter has been addressed with the show's host, Salman Khan, and the episode will provide viewers with the full context.