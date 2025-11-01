Real Reason Behind Rashmika Mandannarakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Breaks Silence

In this video, some have supported Rashmika Mandanna's words, while many have opposed them. This is common on social media. No one needs to have an opinion on that.

A video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who entered the film industry with the Kannada movie 'Kirik Party' and is now shining as the National Crush, has gone viral. In this video, which is trending on social media, the actress herself has implicitly stated some things. However, it's hard to say for sure whether she was referring to her own breakup or speaking in general terms.

In this video, actress Rashmika says, 'She said' - some women get stuck in relationships against their will for the sake of the society around them. They agree to and continue the relationship because of their family, society, and close ones. However, they are not mentally or physically committed to the person.

When that woman bravely and confidently says, 'I don't like this relationship, I can't continue in it,' it might come as a shock to the other person. However, for the one who said it, it's no surprise. Because, for them, it was never a relationship from the beginning. Whatever was happening on the outside, inside, the girl was not involved in this relationship; for her, it was not a relationship at all.

However, many times, such women lack the courage to speak up and struggle throughout their lives in the web of that relationship. However, women who want to lead their lives with confidence and courage break free from the web of such unhappy, unacceptable relationships,' said actress Rashmika Mandanna.

This video has gone viral on social media, and many different comments have been made about it. 'This is not what some 'she' said, but rather the thoughts from actress Rashmika Mandanna's own heart,' say many comments. In this video, some have supported Rashmika's words, while many have opposed them. This is common on social media. No one needs to have an opinion on that.

However, in another interview, actress Rashmika said, 'I prefer a cheerful person who talks with a smile over a serious person. I like a person who communicates with a smiling face, not just with me, but with everyone. That's why I like Vijay Deverakonda.' This means, as Rashmika said, does actor Rakshit Shetty not have the quality that actor Vijay has? Some people are now asking and commenting on this on social media.

Yes, actor Rakshit Shetty is a person of few words, speaking only when necessary. When he and actress Rashmika got engaged, a significant age gap existed. For this reason, the qualities Rashmika desired might not have been present in Rakshit, who was much older than her.

Many say that's why Rashmika might have moved on. Some have commented on this, saying, 'This decision is much better than getting married and then divorcing.' Whose feelings are right and whose are wrong? What do you think?