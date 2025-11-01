Rare Rajayoga 2025: Mercury And Varuna Bring Wealth For 3 Zodiac Signs

A rare Navapanchama Rajayoga between Mercury and Varuna on October 29, 2025, after 14 years, is set to bring powerful financial luck and prosperity to three zodiac signs, including Leo.

On Oct 29, at 12:54 PM, Mercury and Varuna (Neptune) will be at a 120° angle. In astrology, this is Navapanchama Yoga, offering immense wealth and success to three zodiac signs.

This yoga is very auspicious for Taurus. Expect financial stability and a chance to buy property or a vehicle. Investments will be successful. A promotion or salary hike is possible.

For Leo, this yoga is a gateway to fortune. Your confidence will soar, and you'll gain social respect. Your career will reach new heights with a possible promotion. Expect family support.

For Aries, this is a time of happiness and progress. Stalled work will gain momentum as luck is on your side. Old investments may bring unexpected profits. You'll achieve stability.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.