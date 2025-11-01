Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Give Shah Rukh Khan Any Gift On His Birthday Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is on November 2. While many celebrities celebrate him, Taapsee Pannu avoids giving gifts to avoid upsetting the actor, showing her careful respect for King Khan.

Taapsee Pannu feels fortunate that Shah Rukh Khan knows her. In an interview, she shared her delight that he not only recognizes her but also remembers her name, which comes as a wonderful surprise to her.

Recalling a party at Shah Rukh Khan's house, Taapsee Pannu said he once glanced at her and then began praising her to someone. At first, she couldn't believe he was talking about her until he confirmed it.

Shah Rukh Khan will turn 60 on November 2. Taapsee Pannu plans to wish him but won't give a gift, as she finds it difficult to choose the perfect present for such a superstar.

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift, Taapsee Pannu candidly admitted she has no idea what to get for such a superstar. She won't even give flowers, as she doesn't know his favorite.

Taapsee Pannu revealed she avoids giving gifts to Shah Rukh Khan out of fear. She explained that if she gave him something he didn't like, such as a book, it could negatively affect her chances of impressing him.

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and entered Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor (2013). She rose to stardom with acclaimed films like Pink, Badla, and Thappad.