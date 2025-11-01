Kashmir Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Representational Photo

By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi

For years, the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel has lived more in conversations than in construction.

People spoke of it at tea stalls, in buses winding through the Banihal pass, and in homes that shivered through long winters.

It symbolized hope, a promise that one day, the people of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley would no longer be cut off from each other every time the snow blocked the roads.

That hope flickered back to life this week when the government informed the Legislative Assembly that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel is being revised to address technical requirements.

Once done, the revised report will be sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) next month for approval.

The update came after MLA Payare Lal sought clarity on the tunnel's status. His question triggered a rare moment of optimism inside the House. Officials confirmed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is handling the revisions to ensure smoother execution once the project moves forward.

Adding to the momentum, newly elected Rajya Sabha member Sajad Kichloo expressed confidence that the long-stalled tunnel would finally see tangible progress. He called it a project“of lifeline importance” for both Chenab and Kashmir, regions that remain vulnerable to unpredictable weather and fragile connectivity.

The idea of this tunnel is not new. It was first approved on July 18, 2022, under the Bharatmata Pariyojna Phase One and assigned to NHIDCL for execution. The plan was ambitious: a seamless, all-weather corridor along the NH-244 route, linking Singhpora in Baramulla with Vailoo in Anantnag through the Pir Panjal range.

Once operational, the tunnel would shorten travel time, reduce road accidents, and keep supplies and people moving throughout the year, something the existing Srinagar-Jammu highway often fails to ensure.

The current highway, though lifeline-like, is fair-weather. Every winter, landslides and heavy snow turn it into a dangerous passage. Truck drivers, patients, and students are often stranded for hours or days. Economic losses rise as perishable goods rot and businesses stall. In such moments, the tunnel seems like a necessity.

However, progress has been uneven. The initial excitement in 2022 faded when the tendering process was cancelled in 2024 over pending security clearances. The delay disheartened many who had pinned hopes on the project's early start. It also deepened the frustration of residents who see infrastructure as the key to unlocking economic potential across both regions.

Still, the renewed push offers reason to believe that things might finally change. Once cleared by the PIB, the project will move to the next stage of funding and implementation. For regions like Chenab, that could mean easier access to markets, hospitals, and educational institutions in the valley. And for Kashmir, it could mean a stronger logistical link that supports tourism and trade even in harsh weather.

Infrastructure in the Himalayas is never simple. It demands patience, political will, and precision. Yet every tunnel built here reshapes lives. Think of the Zojila tunnel or Banihal-Qazigund stretch, projects that transformed travel and trade once considered impossible.