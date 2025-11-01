One More Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (NNN-NNA/MA'AN) – A Zionist Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon yesterday, killed one person and wounded another.

The strike targeted a man riding a motorcycle, in the town of Kounine, in the Bint Jbeil district, killing him and injuring a passerby.

The marauding Israeli military said, it carried out a strike in the area that killed a supposedly“Hezbollah member,” identifying him as Ibrahim Muhammad Raslan, a maintenance officer. It alleged Raslan had been working to reestablish Hezbollah military infrastructure sites that“posed a threat to Israel and its civilians, and violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

A U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been in effect since late Nov, last year, halting months of cross-border hostilities triggered by the war in Gaza.

Despite the truce, the Zionist Israel continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon, saying, it is targeting Hezbollah“threats.” Lebanon and several international organisations have condemned the attacks as violations of the ceasefire.– NNN-NNA/MA'AN