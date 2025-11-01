Funkymedia (Lodz) Scales SEO Thanks To Buzz Marketing, AI Automation, And Brand Mention Monitoring. New Case Studies With Hard Numbers

MENAFN - GetNews)FunkyMEDIA, an SEO agency from Łódź operating since 2010, presents fresh results of projects in which classic positioning has been combined with buzz marketing, AI automation, and systematic brand mention management. The hybrid approach shortens the time to results and increases the predictability of growth in organic and supporting channels.

“SEO is no longer just technical and content optimization. Today, it's the ecosystem that wins: signals from the web, brand mentions, active communities, and speed of response – all tied together with AI automation,” says Rafał Cyranski, CEO of FunkyMEDIA.“Buzz marketing drives conversation, brand mentions build authority, and automation handles operations: from topic clusters to internal linking and SERP monitoring.”

Case studies: numbers that speak for themselves

E-commerce Home&Decor (PL/DE):



Buzz marketing + digital PR campaign in micro-communities (forums/FB/Reddit): +186% new brand mentions in 8 months (from 420 to 1,202),

Organic traffic: +154% (from 95,000 to 241,000 sessions/month),

TOP3 brand phrases: from 38 to 121; TOP10 non-brand phrases: from 1,140 to 2,970, SEO conversion rate: 1.3% → 2.1%, SEO revenue +129% y/y.



Fintech B2B – online payments:



AI machines (programmatic SEO + internal linking): generation of 2,400 hub pages + 18,000 internal linking nodes,

Organic CTR on long-tail clusters: 9.1% on average,

+73% brand queries after 5 months (effect of buzz marketing and expert citations), SQL from SEO traffic: +112% (from 170 to 361 per month), CPL –24%.



Fashion marketplace (CEE):



Brand mentions monitoring system (media, blogs, social, Q&A) with AI alerts → PR response time reduced to 2 hours 18 minutes (on average),

Feature Snippets: 66 queries taken over; PAA: 94 new exposures,

Core Web Vitals: LCP 3.1 s → 1.8 s; share of“good” pages in CWV: 41% → 82%, Traffic from“brand + category” queries: +208%; increase in share of voice in the“cocktail dresses” category: +5.6 pp.



How it works at FunkyMEDIA



Buzz marketing 2.0 – ethical seeding of content and discussions in niche communities, use of UGC, Q&A threads, reviews, and mini-case studies; directing users to helpful content (how-to guides, comparisons, and checklists).

AI automation – proprietary prompt templates for briefs, meta, and FAQs; cannibalization detection, automatic intent mapping, and internal linking based on topic graphs; publication schedule synchronized with seasonality.

Brand mentions & reputation – constant monitoring of mentions, sentiment categorization, quick expert responses and escalation to PR in crisis situations; integration with anchor taxonomy and link equity. SXO and CWV – speed, accessibility, and micro-conversion optimizations (CTA, sticky bar, calculators, comparison engines), which closes the visibility gap with sales.



“The combination of buzz marketing, automation, and brand mentions creates a snowball effect – algorithms see an active, trusted brand, and users get concrete value here and now,” comments Rafał Cyranskii.“The key is consistency and clean execution: zero spam schemes, 100% measurability.”

To learn more, visit

Inquiries can be sent to:

Email:...

Tel: 0048 518 545 599

About FunkyMEDIA

FunkyMEDIA is an SEO agency based in Łódź, operating since 2010. It implements end-to-end projects: technical audits, content intelligence, SXO, buzz marketing, digital PR, and brand mention management. We combine data, creativity, and AI automation to deliver stable growth in traffic and revenue.