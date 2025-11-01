Datalunix Announces Partnership With Haloitsm To Enhance IT Service Management In GCC Region

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2025 8:14 am - DataLunix announces its new partnership with HaloITSM, becoming a certified HaloITSM reseller and partner across GCC markets.

DataLunix has entered into an official partnership with HaloITSM, establishing itself as a certified HaloITSM partner and reseller to distribute the platform's cloud-based IT service management solutions worldwide, with focused expansion in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. This collaboration enables DataLunix to provide implementation, licensing, and support services for HaloITSM's software, which aligns with ITIL best practices and supports incident management, service requests, change control, and configuration management. The partnership addresses growing demands for efficient IT operations among enterprises, particularly in regions undergoing digital transformation.?

For CTOs and CIOs, this development expands access to HaloITSM solutions through DataLunix's network, offering tools that streamline IT service delivery for organizations of all sizes. The platform includes features such as self-service portals, SLA management, and asset tracking, helping to resolve common challenges in IT workflows and ensure compliance with regional standards. By integrating HaloITSM into enterprise systems, businesses can achieve improved operational efficiency and reduced downtime, with DataLunix providing localized expertise for seamless deployment. This alliance positions DataLunix to support global clients while prioritizing GCC markets where IT infrastructure investments are accelerating.?

DataLunix's role as a HaloITSM reseller strengthens its presence across key GCC locations. As a HaloITSM reseller Qatar, the company will assist Qatari organizations in adopting the platform for enhanced service desk operations in Doha and surrounding areas. In the UAE, DataLunix operates as a HaloITSM reseller UAE and HaloITSM reseller Dubai, facilitating ITSM integrations within the region's vibrant technology sectors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Extending its reach, DataLunix serves as a HaloITSM reseller Kuwait to support Kuwaiti firms in workflow automation and IT asset management.?

The partnership further covers other GCC countries, with DataLunix acting as a HaloITSM reseller Oman for Omani enterprises seeking scalable ITSM tools. As a HaloITSM reseller Bahrain, it enables Bahraini businesses to leverage HaloITSM's incident and change management capabilities. In Saudi Arabia, DataLunix functions as a HaloITSM reseller Saudi Arabia, aiding Saudi organizations in optimizing their IT operations amid Vision 2030 initiatives.?

Complementing its reseller status, DataLunix also holds designation as a HaloITSM partner Qatar, providing comprehensive partnership support in Qatar. Similarly, it is a HaloITSM partner UAE and HaloITSM partner Dubai, offering strategic guidance for UAE-based deployments. DataLunix continues as a HaloITSM partner Kuwait, HaloITSM partner Oman, HaloITSM partner Bahrain, and HaloITSM partner Saudi Arabia, ensuring broad coverage of partnership services throughout the GCC.?

Organizations interested in exploring HaloITSM solutions through this partnership can visit for detailed information on available services and implementations. This collaboration underscores DataLunix's commitment to delivering robust ITSM options tailored to enterprise needs in dynamic markets.?

