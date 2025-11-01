403
Renowned Actor Puneet Issar And Actress Simran Sachdeva Conduct Workshop With AAFT School Of Cinema Students At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: The AAFT School of Cinema at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, hosted an inspiring Workshop with celebrated film personalities Puneet Issar and Simran Sachdeva. The session provided students with valuable insights into the craft of acting, filmmaking, and the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.
During the special occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honored the distinguished guests by presenting them with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) and the International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC). He appreciated their remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and encouraged students to learn from their experiences.
Addressing the young aspiring filmmakers and actors, Puneet Issar, renowned actor and director, shared his journey in the film industry and emphasized the importance of discipline, dedication, and passion in achieving success. "Cinema is not just about talent but about perseverance. If you stay true to your art and keep working hard, the world will recognize your efforts," he said, inspiring the students.
Simran Sachdeva, actress and performer, spoke about her experiences as a woman in the entertainment industry and encouraged students to remain confident and adaptable. "The industry is full of challenges, but it is also full of opportunities. If you trust yourself and keep learning, every challenge will become a stepping stone," she remarked.
The workshop turned out to be a highly interactive and motivating session, where students had the opportunity to ask questions, gain practical advice, and connect with two accomplished film personalities.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks, with students expressing their gratitude for the enriching experience that will guide them in their cinematic journey.
