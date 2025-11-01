Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even after Montha has passed, a deep depression is still active. Due to its effect, Bengal might get drenched in very heavy rain again. What is the weather department saying? Check Forecast

The Met Office warns of heavy rain and winds in Northeast India. The remnant of depression "Montha" is now over northwest Jharkhand. It will weaken and move towards Bihar and North Bengal.

Very heavy rain (over 20 cm) may hit Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Cooch Behar and Kalimpong. Gusty winds are also expected.

Light to moderate rain may hit several South Bengal districts. Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely in Birbhum and Murshidabad. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are also forecast for many areas.

Cyclone Montha's indirect impact brought rain to Bengal. The Met Office forecasts scattered showers in South Bengal. A yellow alert for heavy rain is now active for Birbhum and Murshidabad.

Some areas might get over 200 mm of rain, risking landslides in the hills. Flash flood warnings are active near rivers. Water from Sikkim and Bhutan could add to the danger. Crop damage is a risk.