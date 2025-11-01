Haq To De De Pyaar De 2: 6 Bollywood Movies Releasing In November Check List Here

November Theater Release: Many movies are set to release in theaters in the month of November. So, let's find out which films. Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's 'Haq' too is in the list

The movie 'Haq' will be released in theaters on November 7. It stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Jassi Weds Jassi' will hit theaters on November 7. It features Ranvir Shorey and Sikandar Kher in important roles.

The movie 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to rock theaters on November 14. It stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The movie 'Tere Ishq Mein' will arrive in theaters on November 28. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon will be seen in this love story film.

The movie 'Masti 4' will be released in theaters on November 21. People are eagerly waiting for this film's release. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani will be seen in lead roles.

In the movie '120 Bahadur,' Farhan Akhtar is in the lead role, with Raashii Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in supporting roles. This film will hit the big screen on November 21.