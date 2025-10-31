403
Illegal Bird Hunting Shelter Demolished
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Land Protection in cooperation with the Environmental Security Unit of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), has carried out a surprise inspection campaign in various sites in the northern region of the country.
During the campaign, an unlicensed bird-hunting shelter that had been set up in violation of applicable environmental regulations was detected and removed. This action is part of the ministry's measures to address any practices that harm the environment or distort the public landscape.
The campaign is part of a series of periodic field inspections conducted by the ministry to ensure compliance with environmental laws and regulations, as well as to preserve vegetation cover and biodiversity across different regions of the country, supporting Qatar's environmental sustainability goals of Environment and Climate Change bird-hunting shelter
