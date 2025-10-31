LATAM Airlines Considers Flying To Middle East

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – LATAM Airlines announced on Friday (31) an expansion of routes to Europe and the United States and said t it is conducting studies to fly to a destination in the Middle East. In a company statement, LATAM Brazil's Sales and Marketing Director, Aline Mafra, noted that the airline is also exploring a flight between Brazil and a country in Africa.

The flight expansions announced by the company include European destinations Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, and Lisbon, as well as Miami, Orlando, Boston, and Los Angeles in the U.S.

“In addition to these frequency increases, we are focused on feasibility studies for new destinations in Europe and Africa. We have also begun an in-depth evaluation of operations for a destination in the Middle East, which would enhance our reach in the region, strengthen our international network, and offer even more travel options. It will certainly be a year of significant expansion for LATAM,” Mafra was quoted as saying in the release.

LATAM flies to 90 international destinations. According to the company's statement, the increases announced on Friday reflect the“growth in demand.”

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

