Investornewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Advancing AI And Data Solutions With Diversified Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) is a diversified technology holding company focused on AI, big data, and digital infrastructure, driving growth through targeted acquisitions and regional alliances. Its expanding portfolio spans multiple industries, including finance, compliance, retail, sports, recruitment, and eLearning, with standout platforms. These include Cadnz-a lending lifecycle management system for banks, ThrivoAI-a business intelligence and performance optimization platform, and Baseball Blitz-a digital hub for baseball operations and fan engagement. The company recently secured $1.4 million through a convertible note private placement, with proceeds directed toward developing AI-powered solutions, expanding into high-growth international markets, and exploring more potential acquisitions.

To view the full article, visit

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN