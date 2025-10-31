403
MES Organises 51St Annual Athletic Meet
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 51st Annual Athletic Meet at MES Indian School had renowned sprinter Femi Seun Ogunode as the chief guest at the opening ceremony.
In his keynote address, he emphasised the importance of commitment and dedication in sports.
Badarudhin Gulam Mohiyuddin, director of sports, MES Governing Board and a guest of honour, officially declared the meet open. Mustafa Raafat Habib was the other guest of honour.
The ceremony commenced with the march past, oath-taking, and the Olympic torch run. The sports oath was administered by sports captain Adnan Ashraf.
The opening ceremony also featured special cultural and thematic performances by students from the Girls', Junior, and Boys' sections.
The 'Wings of Wonder' welcome dance was presented by the Girls' Section under the guidance of Mariam Sameer. The 'Flex Beat' display by the Boys' Section was led by Binoy K K, and the 'Little Umbrella, Little Feet' dance by the Junior Section directed by Reshma C A.
Salim J Nadaf, co-ordinator, of the Department of Physical Education, co-ordinated the meet in collaboration with faculty members. Head prefect Nimisha Liz Abraham welcomed the gathering and head boy Kamaal Bhadran proposed a vote of thanks.
Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated all participants and winners, and appreciated the efforts of the Physical Education Department, teachers, and student volunteers Indian School Femi Seun Ogunode
