Expatriate Forum Organises 'Harmony' Recreational Trip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Center for Indian Community (CIC) Rayyan Zone organised a recreational trip under the theme 'Harmony'.
From morning until 9pm, participants took part in a variety of competitions, divided into five teams - Ghazal, Ababeel, Camel, Leopard, and Tiger.
The Ghazal team, named after Palestine's national bird, emerged as the overall champions. Leopard and Ababeel teams secured the second and third positions, respectively.
The event was inaugurated by zonal president T K Sudheer, with leadership and co-ordination provided by Abdul Hameed Edavanna, Ahmad Shafi, and Abdul Wahid. The children's activities were led by Shibili Sibgatullah and Ashraf A P.
Prizes were distributed by zonal vice presidents Suhail Shanthapuram and Subul Abdul Aziz, along with secretary Abdul Jaleel M M. The visual presentation of the skit that won first place in the inter-zone arts competition was inaugurated by Thaneema zonal director Muhammad Rafeeq Thangal. More than 300 participants, including children and families, took part in the recreational trip, managed by volunteer captains Siddiq Vengara, Tahir T K, Muhammad Rafeeq, and Fahad E A K, along with a team for Indian Community
