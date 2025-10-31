403
Evergreen Melodies Enthral Audience At Music Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paying homage to the legendary lyricists and music directors who made immortal contributions to Malayalam film music, 'Thirasheelukal - Smaranaanjali Season 4' - organised by Gramophone Qatar - captivated audiences recently.
The event beautifully wove together the melodies of the silver screen - blending the lyrical poetry and musical brilliance of Malayalam cinema's golden era. Each song was introduced through its emotional and historical context, while preserving the soulful essence of classic Mappilappattu.
Conceived, directed, and presented by Dr Rasheed Pattath, Thirasheelukal was a soulful journey through the golden years of Malayalam film music - featuring 30 timeless“ishals” and references to hundreds of evergreen songs.
Noted Doha-based singers Shivapriya Suresh, Mythili Shenoy, Riyas Kariyad, Manikandadas, Aathira, Anisha Rajesh, Ajmal Mohammed, Ram Ravindran, Mohammed Usman, Rashad Kuraishi, and Lal Kumar Alappuzha - brought the vintage melodies back to life with remarkable grace and authenticity. The Rhythm Orchestra, led by Binu, added rich texture and depth to the renditions, while sound engineer Ranjith lent technical brilliance to the performance.
As part of its tradition of honouring contributions to music and culture, Gramophone Qatar announced that its annual award, henceforth named 'Gramophone Qatar - Mohammed Easa Memorial Annual Award' - will be dedicated to the memory of the late Easa, whose work left an indelible mark on Qatar's cultural, social, and artistic scene. The inaugural award was presented to A V M Unni, a luminary of Doha's theatre, literary and cultural world.
A special felicitation was also extended to Shivapriya, who reached the top 12 in Asianet Star Singer. The organising committee comprised Makhdoom Insight, Shamsudeen Pazhuvil, Mohammed Usman, Rashad Khuraishi, Suresh Kumar Vannarath, Niyas Rahman, Dr Rasheed Pattath and K R Jayaraj - Smaranaanjali Season 4 Gramophone Qatar
