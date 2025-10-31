403
Israel Returns 30 Bodies Of Gaza Martyrs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nasser Medical Hospital in the Gaza Strip received Friday the bodies of 30 martyrs released by Israeli occupation forces.
According to local sources, cited by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the bodies were transferred to the hospital via the International Committee of the Red Cross.
This marks the fifth batch of martyrs' bodies handed over by the Israeli occupation since the ceasefire agreement in Gaza took effect.
Most of the bodies bore signs of torture, burning, and execution. Many were found with bound hands and blindfolded eyes, their features severely disfigured, making identification by families nearly impossible.
The handover is part of a prisoner and detainee exchange deal under the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli entity, which came into force on Oct 10.
Under the truce, Israel is to return the remains of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli hostage returned by Hamas. Friday's transfer brings the number returned to Gaza to 225. Hamas has already returned 20 surviving hostages.
Hamas insists it is committed to the ceasefire plan but is struggling to find the remaining dead because two years of Israeli bombardments have erased Gazan landmarks.
Egyptian recovery teams equipped with earth-moving equipment have joined the effort to search for the bodies bodies Gaza Peace deal
