Dharmendra Net Worth: A Look At The Actor's Wealth, Farmhouse, Business, And More

Bollywood's legendary actor Dharmendra, at 89, continues to charm audiences with his timeless presence. His estimated net worth is Rs 400 crore, andhis wealth includes luxury homes, restaurants, and decades of success in Indian cinema.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, born on December 8, 1935, will celebrate his 90th birthday in 2025. Recently, fans were concerned about his health following his hospitalization. Here's a closer look at the 'He-Man's' impressive assets and wealth.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's father was born in Nasrali village, Ludhiana, Punjab, where he completed his early education. His impressive physique, striking looks, and passion for acting paved the way for his rise as a Bollywood hero.

Dharmendra began his acting journey in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Known for his charm and action-packed roles, the veteran actor has appeared in nearly 300 films, according to an ABP report.

Even at 89, Dharmendra shows no signs of retirement. In 2024, he appeared in a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and his upcoming film Ikkis is slated for release in 2025.

Apart from his film career, Dharmendra has invested in the hospitality sector. He owns a luxury hotel called He-Man on the Karnal Highway in Haryana, along with a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, Mumbai.

The Sholay actor's total net worth is estimated at ₹400 crore, according to an ABP report. In addition to films and his hotel, he has made significant investments in Mumbai's real estate sector.