Rescuers Evacuate Woman, Seven-Year-Old Child From Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region
The woman and her child were transported to an evacuation point in an armored vehicle.
Earlier, police officers from the White Angel special unit evacuated a 100-year-old woman from the Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, amid daily Russian shelling.
Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development
