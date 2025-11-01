Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rescuers Evacuate Woman, Seven-Year-Old Child From Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region

Rescuers Evacuate Woman, Seven-Year-Old Child From Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region


2025-11-01 12:04:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

Read also: Nearly 400 people evacuated from Donetsk region in October

The woman and her child were transported to an evacuation point in an armored vehicle.

Earlier, police officers from the White Angel special unit evacuated a 100-year-old woman from the Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, amid daily Russian shelling.

Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development

MENAFN01112025000193011044ID1110278628



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search