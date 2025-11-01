Russian Agents Arrested For Guiding Missile Strikes On Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SS reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Through massive attacks on power and heating facilities, the enemy sought to disrupt the start of the heating season in the frontline city.

According to the investigation, the targeting of strikes in Dnipro was carried out by two truck drivers from a logistics company who delivered goods to local businesses.

During their work trips, they photographed and marked on Google Maps the locations and appearances of energy facilities supplying power to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and hospitals in Dnipro.

The gathered data was then sent via messenger to their FSB handler.

Investigators established that one of the suspects had drawn attention even before the full-scale invasion, when he was making freight deliveries to Russia's Belgorod region.

This autumn, a Russian intelligence officer contacted him, remotely recruited him, and tasked him with coordinating missile and drone strikes on the city. The driver then recruited his colleague to assist.

SSU officers detained the agents at their homes in Dnipro.

During searches, they found not only evidence of collaboration with the FSB but also pro-Kremlin propaganda items - including a special forces pennant of Russia's Airborne Troops and a figurine depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SSU's investigative department has charged both men under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code - high treason committed under martial law.

The suspects are being held in pre-trial detention without the right to bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

