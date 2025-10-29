CBE Governor Attends Graduation Ceremony Of Future Leaders Programme At EBI

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and Chairperson of the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), attended the graduation ceremony of four new cohorts of the“Future Leaders” programme at the EBI, the training arm of the CBE.

The ceremony was also attended by Rami Aboulnaga, Deputy Governor for Monetary Stability; Tarek ElKholy, Deputy Governor for Banking Stability and EBI Board Member; and Abdel Aziz Nossier, Executive Director of the EBI, along with members of the EBI Board of Directors. The event brought together senior banking executives and human resources and training leaders from across the sector.

Abdalla expressed his pride in participating in the graduation of new cohorts from the“Future Leaders” programme, one of the EBI's flagship training initiatives launched three decades ago. Over the years, the EBI has played a pivotal role in nurturing and empowering young professionals within Egypt's banking sector.

The Governor reaffirmed the CBE's commitment to prioritising human capital as the cornerstone of the sector's future growth and prosperity. He noted that the CBE has recently launched several initiatives aimed at building a new generation of highly skilled banking professionals - most notably, the“Bachelor of Banking Sciences” programme introduced at several Faculties of Commerce. The programme, set to commence in the 2025/2026 academic year, marks Egypt's first undergraduate degree of its kind.

Abdel Aziz Nossier underscored the EBI's ongoing efforts to enhance the"Future Leaders" programme through advanced training methodologies and modern assessment tools. He emphasised that the programme is designed to equip participants with the leadership and technical skills necessary to drive transformation in an evolving banking landscape.







Nossier added that the curriculum is regularly updated and integrates both theoretical and practical modules across key disciplines, including banking sciences, leadership, and financial technology (FinTech). It also incorporates international site visits to leading global financial institutions, enabling participants to learn from and adapt international best practices to the Egyptian context.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of cohorts 32, 33, 34, and 35, comprising 93 young banking professionals who successfully completed this intensive training programme. The“Future Leaders” initiative continues to prepare the next generation of qualified banking leaders, aligning with the EBI's mission to develop human capital in accordance with international standards.

Since its inception, the programme has produced hundreds of graduates who now hold influential positions across Egypt's banking institutions, reflecting the EBI's success in building a strong and sustainable base of professional talent capable of supporting sectoral growth and innovation.

Established in 1991 by a decree from the Central Bank of Egypt, the Egyptian Banking Institute serves as the CBE's official training arm. Its mandate is to apply international best practices in developing the technical and managerial skills of financial sector personnel. The EBI aspires to be a leading national and regional knowledge hub for financial services, advancing excellence in skill development, promoting financial literacy, and providing integrated knowledge solutions to the banking and financial sectors.