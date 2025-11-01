LG Partners With Nvidia On Physical AI And Digital Twins

LG Electronics is partnering with U.S. tech giant Nvidia to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies, with a particular focus on physical AI and digital twin systems, LG announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

A major focus of this collaboration is advancing robotics technology through physical AI. LG is building its own physical AI model based on Nvidia's open foundation model, Isaac GR00T, and leveraging Nvidia's robotics development platforms for data generation and simulation.

Both companies are also expanding their research collaboration on training data creation and robot learning models using reinforcement learning, operating under the shared understanding that developing physical AI requires access to high-quality data and diverse learning environments.

LG is utilizing data collected from a wide range of sources - including home appliances, automotive electronics, and commercial and industrial spaces - to refine its physical AI systems.

In addition, LG plans to apply its six decades of manufacturing expertise and operational data to enhance smart factory solutions using digital twin technology, while also leveraging Nvidia's AI platforms. A notable example is LG's real-time simulation system, built with Nvidia's industrial AI-based simulation platform, Omniverse. LG also integrates Omniverse with the open-source 3D framework OpenUSD to create digital twins at its global manufacturing sites. Recently, the company has begun using Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs for ultra-precise virtual simulations.

The partnership is expected to generate additional synergies in AI data center cooling solutions. LG is currently pursuing Nvidia certification for its coolant distribution unit, a critical component for efficient heat management in AI data centers. The company is also exploring long-term business opportunities in this area.

“We will accelerate innovation in future technologies through strategic collaboration with Nvidia, a global leader in AI,” said Eugene Yoo, Head of Open Innovation at LG Electronics.

Meanwhile, LG AI Research, the company's AI think tank, is working with Nvidia to support the development of LG's AI model, Exaone, making it accessible to Korean companies, startups, and academic institutions.

Looking ahead, this collaboration could redefine the integration of AI into robotics, manufacturing, and data center management - potentially setting new global standards for intelligent, connected systems.