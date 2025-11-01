Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diljit Dosanjh To Amrinder Gill: Top 5 Richest Punjabi Actor Check Net Worth

2025-11-01 12:00:47
Diljit Dosanjh to Amrinder Gill: The Punjabi Film Industry is among the fastest-growing industries in the country, even producing films that gross over 100 crores. We're telling you about the 6 richest actors in Punjabi cinema

Net Worth:Approximately ₹172 Crore

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has worked in films since 2010, including Punjabi hits like 'Jatt & Juliet' and Hindi movies like 'Good Newwz'.

Net Worth:Approximately ₹163 Crore

Actor-singer Amrinder Gill has been in the Punjabi industry since 1999, starring in films like 'Jatt & Juliet' and 'Chal Mera Putt'.

Net Worth:Approximately ₹147 Crore

Gippy Grewal, an actor and singer since 2010, has starred in Punjabi hits like 'Singh vs Kaur' and the 'Carry on Jatta' franchise.

Net Worth:Approximately ₹131 Crore

Actor-singer Ammy Virk, active since 2011, has worked in Punjabi films like 'Qismat' and Hindi movies like 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Net Worth: ₹73 Crore

Punjabi singer and actor Harish Verma debuted in 2010. He has appeared in films like 'Daddy Cool Munde Fool' and 'Proper Patola'.

Net Worth:Approximately ₹57 Crore

Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films since 1983, including 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Singh Is Bliing'.

