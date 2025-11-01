CM Dhami Greets On Ekadashi, Hails Uttarakhand's 25-Year Journey

CM Dhami Extends Ekadashi Greetings

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. In a post on social media platform X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. May the blessings of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu Ji and Tulsi Mata remain upon all of you, and may your lives be filled with happiness, prosperity, peace, and a surge of new energy."

Celebrates Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

Meanwhile, CM Dhami participated in the Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav 2025 held in Haridwar on Friday and paid tribute to the statehood activists and women who dedicated their lives to the creation of Uttarakhand. Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said that the silver jubilee celebration was not just a festival but a sacred occasion to express gratitude towards those who sacrificed everything for the establishment of the state.

"When Uttarakhand came into existence in 2000, it was a newly formed state facing numerous challenges--from geographical difficulties to limited resources. But the people of Devbhoomi had unwavering faith that they would take this state forward. Today, after 25 years, we can proudly say that Uttarakhand has overcome those challenges and is setting new benchmarks of development," he said.

Campaigns for BJP in Bihar Polls

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand CM Dhami addressed a public rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishnanandan Paswan in the Harsidhi Assembly constituency during the Bihar Assembly elections. CM Dhami said that during his tenure as a minister, Krishnanandan Paswan undertook several development works for the region, and now it is up to the people to accelerate this journey of progress. He appealed to the public to re-elect Paswan as MLA to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, efforts are being made to improve the lives of every citizen. Bihar is rapidly moving towards development, with new industries being established, youth gaining employment near their homes, new roads and flyovers being built, and new trains running.

The Chief Minister said that a new era of development has begun in Bihar, with projects worth over Rs 4 lakh crore currently underway. More than Rs 2,000 crore has been invested in air services.

About Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Meanwhile, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, which marks the awakening of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu from his four-month cosmic sleep (Chaturmas). The day marks auspicious events, such as marriages and religious ceremonies, which were halted during the Chaturmas. Devotees observe the day by fasting and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. (ANI)

