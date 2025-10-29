Jordan Explores Green Economy Prospects In ILO Dialogue

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) – The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Union (GFJTU), in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO), on Wednesday held a discussion session, themed: "Economy and Just Transition: Towards Decent and Sustainable Work in Jordan." The session was the fourth in a series scheduled for this month.On its goals, the session aimed to raise awareness of green economy and just transition concepts among trade unions, policymakers, and partner organizations, analyze the challenges and opportunities for workers in the transition's most-affected sectors and identify policy priorities.This process would ensure social justice, gender equality, and protection of workers' rights during the transition, and forge "actionable" national recommendations to integrate just transition principles into government plans and policies.Talking at the event, GFJTU's President, Khaled Fanatsah, said the shift towards a green economy is a "necessary response" to global challenges, mainly climate change and depletion of natural resources, while also providing an opportunity for sustainable economic development that considers social justice.The session featured dialogues and the presentation of proposals and recommendations on the role of trade unions in supporting the green economy and just transition, as well as responsibilities of employers and government bodies.