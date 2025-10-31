Baahubali: The Epic Re-Release BREAKS Records On Day 1, Sets Box Office On Fire - Check Here

The re-released Baahubali: The Epic is breaking records at the box office, with advance bookings soaring past ₹6 crore. Fans are flocking to theatres, and first-day collections could exceed ₹100 crore.

The re-released version of Baahubali: The Epic is smashing records at the box office. From its very first day, it was evident that the film is set to make cinematic history, drawing massive crowds and creating a buzz among fans nationwide.

Baahubali: The Epic is witnessing exceptional performance in advance bookings both in India and overseas. By Thursday afternoon, the film had already earned ₹5 crore from advance sales, which quickly grew to over ₹6 crore, signaling a blockbuster reception ahead of its re-release.

This marks the highest advance booking ever for a re-released Indian film. Baahubali: The Epic is poised to break three major records on its first day, set to become the biggest opening for a re-release in Indian cinema history.

Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh previously held the record with ₹5.1 crore in advance bookings. Globally, Baahubali: The Epic is expected to surpass Ghilli's ₹8 crore record. In Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu's Khaleja remains the top re-release so far.

According to the Sacnilk website, Baahubali: The Epic has raked in approximately ₹6.22 crore in India on its first day across all languages, reflecting the film's immense popularity and strong audience pull even years after its original release.

Baahubali: The Epic is expected to surpass its current first-day earnings. With positive audience reactions, the re-release could even cross the ₹100 crore mark, further cementing its status as a historic box-office success.