Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Net Worth Of All Her Co-Stars Who Is The Richest? Read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: She is about to turn 52. She was born on November 1, 1973, in Mangalore. While Aishwarya has been a part of many hit films, she has also shared the screen with several superstars

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar worked together in the films Khakee and Action Replayy. Talking about Akshay's wealth, he owns assets worth ₹2500 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan worked in films like Josh and Devdas. Among her co-stars, Shah Rukh is the richest, with assets worth ₹12,490 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. According to reports, Salman has assets worth ₹2900 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, and Guzaarish. As per reports, Hrithik owns assets worth ₹3100 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have worked in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raincoat, and Khakee. Media reports suggest Ajay has assets worth ₹427 crore.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in films like Dhoom 2, Guru, and Raavan. Speaking of Abhishek's assets, he has property worth ₹280 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt worked together in Shabd and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. According to reports, Sanjay has assets worth ₹295 crore.