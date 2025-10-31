Trinidad And Tobago First Humanitarian Relief Supplies To Jamaica Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TRINIDAD / JAMAICA – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on Friday, visited the PLIPDECO Warehouse Complex at Point Lisas Industrial Estate, where she oversaw the packing and preparation of the first shipment of humanitarian relief supplies from Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica following the devastation caused by hurricane Melissa.

The visit included a tour of the warehouse to meet staff coordinating the relief operation and a stop at the Port of Point Lisas, Berth No. 5, where the prime minister observed the loading of containers onto the MV Seaboard Ranger (Voyage 530) and met with port officials and the vessel's Master, Captain Tomasz Ceremus.

Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Excise Division were also present to supervise and facilitate export and loading procedures.

The prime minister noted that when the hurricane warning for Jamaica was first issued over the weekend, she immediately convened an Inter-Ministerial Emergency Response Team to ensure a swift and coordinated national effort.

The team includes the ministries of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, People and Social Development, Works and Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Transport, Local Government, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), supported by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

The first shipment comprises critical non-perishable food items such as rice, flour, sugar, canned goods, milk, and baby formula, along with bottled water, medical and hygiene kits, generators, tarpaulins, cots, blankets, and power tools for recovery and relief work.

The items were identified in coordination with the Government of Jamaica and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

The prime minister reaffirmed that Trinidad and Tobago's longstanding practice of assisting our regional neighbours in times of crisis remains a guiding principle of her government and a reflection of the nation's enduring humanitarian values.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar noted:

“When hardship strikes within our region, Trinidad and Tobago responds not out of obligation, but out of compassion and solidarity. Extending a hand of help to our neighbours has always reflected who we are as a people: generous in heart, steadfast in friendship, and united by shared humanity.”

In this instance, that commitment resonates with the prime minister on a deeply personal level.

“Jamaica will forever hold a special place in my heart. I lived there for fourteen years, studying and working alongside my husband, and in that time, Jamaica became a part of who I am. The resilience and passion of its people helped shape my ideals of service and empathy. Jamaica is, and will always be, my second home,” said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar also commended the Jamaican prime minister, Andrew Holness, for his strong leadership during this crisis, and praised the Jamaican people for their courage, unity, and resolve in the face of hardship. The prime minister extended her gratitude to public officers, defence force personnel, port and Customs staff, individual volunteers, faith-based organisations, private-sector contributors, and NGOs whose dedication made the relief operation possible. She also recognised the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) for its key role in coordinating and mobilising support from the local manufacturing community.

This tremendous and effective collaboration, she said, reflects what can be achieved when government, the private sector, and citizens unite in compassion and purpose.

The prime minister noted that such efforts embody the national spirit of service and solidarity, and encouraged other conglomerates and institutions, locally and across the region, to continue strengthening this mission of support and solidarity with the people of Jamaica. She further indicated that additional shipments and technical support may follow in the coming weeks to assist Jamaica's recovery.

The Prime Minister concluded:

“On behalf of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, I extend strength and courage to the people of Jamaica. May your nation rebuild swiftly, and may the friendship between our peoples remain a source of resilience and hope.”

