403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Autosavvy Expands Southwest Footprint With New Dealership In Albuquerque
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The nation's largest seller of branded-title vehicles opens its latest location at 1200 Lomas Blvd NE, strengthening its presence in the region as it surpasses 20 dealerships nationwide.
AutoSavvy, the nation's largest retailer of branded-title vehicles, has opened a new dealership at 1200 Lomas Blvd NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The expansion strengthens the company's presence in the Southwest and reflects its steady growth in markets across the country.
The Albuquerque dealership joins a network of more than 20 AutoSavvy locations nationwide. The company started in Woods Cross, Utah, in 2005 and now operates in ten states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. AutoSavvy has sold over 100,000 vehicles and continues to expand as more buyers look for reliable cars at lower prices.
“Albuquerque represents an exciting step in our growth strategy and a tremendous opportunity to serve a new community of drivers,” said Brett Parham, Chief Executive Officer of AutoSavvy.“With roughly 140 vehicles currently available and inventory expected to exceed 175 by year's end, this dealership will quickly become a cornerstone of our Southwest operations. We're proud to extend our model of quality, transparency, and value to the Albuquerque market.”
Like AutoSavvy's other locations, the new location in Albuquerque offers a curated inventory of rebuilt vehicles, each sourced, reconditioned, and inspected through AutoSavvy's 151-point process. Buyers get reliable cars at lower prices than they'd typically find in the used-car market.
AutoSavvy's growth comes as more car buyers prioritize clear pricing and value when choosing a vehicle company's approach combines rigorous quality standards, post-purchase support, and significant savings, helping more drivers access late model vehicles, typically with lower than average miles, at an attainable price point.
The dealership provides vehicle sales, financing, and customer support, bringing new employment opportunities to the region and reinforcing AutoSavvy's commitment to growth and community investment.
About AutoSavvy
AutoSavvy is a national automotive retailer headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah, and the country's largest seller of branded-title vehicles. The company restores and certifies vehicles through a 151-point inspection, offering buyers dependable cars at lower prices than traditional dealerships. AutoSavvy's focus on transparent practices and quality reconditioning has earned industry recognition, including Independent Dealer of the Year (2022) from the Used Car Awards and a Green Business Award from Utah Business Magazine. The company has also been featured on the Inc. 5000, Utah Business Fast 50, and MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 lists.
For more information, visit AutoSavvy.
AutoSavvy, the nation's largest retailer of branded-title vehicles, has opened a new dealership at 1200 Lomas Blvd NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The expansion strengthens the company's presence in the Southwest and reflects its steady growth in markets across the country.
The Albuquerque dealership joins a network of more than 20 AutoSavvy locations nationwide. The company started in Woods Cross, Utah, in 2005 and now operates in ten states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. AutoSavvy has sold over 100,000 vehicles and continues to expand as more buyers look for reliable cars at lower prices.
“Albuquerque represents an exciting step in our growth strategy and a tremendous opportunity to serve a new community of drivers,” said Brett Parham, Chief Executive Officer of AutoSavvy.“With roughly 140 vehicles currently available and inventory expected to exceed 175 by year's end, this dealership will quickly become a cornerstone of our Southwest operations. We're proud to extend our model of quality, transparency, and value to the Albuquerque market.”
Like AutoSavvy's other locations, the new location in Albuquerque offers a curated inventory of rebuilt vehicles, each sourced, reconditioned, and inspected through AutoSavvy's 151-point process. Buyers get reliable cars at lower prices than they'd typically find in the used-car market.
AutoSavvy's growth comes as more car buyers prioritize clear pricing and value when choosing a vehicle company's approach combines rigorous quality standards, post-purchase support, and significant savings, helping more drivers access late model vehicles, typically with lower than average miles, at an attainable price point.
The dealership provides vehicle sales, financing, and customer support, bringing new employment opportunities to the region and reinforcing AutoSavvy's commitment to growth and community investment.
About AutoSavvy
AutoSavvy is a national automotive retailer headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah, and the country's largest seller of branded-title vehicles. The company restores and certifies vehicles through a 151-point inspection, offering buyers dependable cars at lower prices than traditional dealerships. AutoSavvy's focus on transparent practices and quality reconditioning has earned industry recognition, including Independent Dealer of the Year (2022) from the Used Car Awards and a Green Business Award from Utah Business Magazine. The company has also been featured on the Inc. 5000, Utah Business Fast 50, and MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 lists.
For more information, visit AutoSavvy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment