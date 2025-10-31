Marina Bay City Lombok Becomes The World's First City To Ban Interest On Home Loans

MENAFN - GetNews)In a groundbreaking move redefining modern finance and community development, Marina Bay City in South Lombok, Indonesia, has officially announced a ban on all home lending that charges interest. This makes it one of the first cities in the world to completely reject interest-based finance systems within its borders.

The multi-billion-dollar development, already under construction, is envisioned as a“Freedom and Wellness City” designed around sustainability, independence, and ethical living. Founders of Marina Bay City say this bold financial model will enable residents to own homes without the burden of traditional banking debt.

“Western banking is a scam. The Federal Reserve isn't federal, and it doesn't have reserves. In Marina Bay City, we're building something better - a community based on fairness, freedom, and integrity,” said founder Jamie McIntyre.

Under the city's innovative home ownership system, anyone of good character can qualify - no credit checks, no interest rates, and no 25-year mortgages. Instead, residents receive up to 60% funding for their homes with zero interest and zero repayments. The repayment method is straightforward: the city retains the Airbnb rental income from each home until the total amount is repaid, typically within three to five years, not decades.

“Why sign up to be a slave to globalist bankers who own the financial system?” McIntyre added.“Life was never meant to be enslavement - but freedom. And Marina Bay City stands for that freedom.”

Marina Bay City's leadership believes this model will help redefine housing affordability and set a precedent for ethical real estate across Asia. The city will also feature eco-conscious design, renewable energy, modern infrastructure, and world-class tourism amenities, including ferry connections to Bali and direct access to Lombok International Airport.

Located just 45 minutes from Lombok International Airport and 90 minutes by ferry from Bali, Marina Bay City is a multi-billion-dollar master-planned development by Lux Projects. The city integrates freedom, sustainability, and wellness principles to create a new benchmark for urban living in Indonesia.

