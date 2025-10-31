Marina Bay City, Lombok: Indonesia's First Freedom And Wellness City Offers A Sustainable Alternative To Nusantara

MENAFN - GetNews) As Indonesia pushes forward with its ambitious plan to relocate the national capital from Jakarta toin East Kalimantan, growing concerns are emerging that the project may fall short of expectations - with some analysts already warning that it risks becoming a“ghost city.” Against this backdrop,, a new multi-billion-dollar development in, is quietly shaping up to become the country's first properly planned, environmentally balanced, and economically vibrant city - and it's already under construction.

A City Built the Right Way - With Nature, Not Against It

According to the project's founder, Jamie McIntyre, Marina Bay City represents a new era of urban planning in Indonesia.

“We believe a better location for a growing, sustainable city is right here in Lombok,” McIntyre said.“Marina Bay City is being done the correct way - built to protect the environment, designed for growth, and positioned to serve both Indonesians and the increasing number of foreigners moving here.” The city's masterplan integrates eco-friendly design, renewable energy, and community-driven development - a sharp contrast to the heavy-infrastructure approach that has drawn criticism toward Nusantara.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

Marina Bay City is located just 45 minutes from Lombok International Airport and enjoys easy access to the island's famous white sandy beaches. Beginning in 2026, new ferry services are planned to connect Marina Bay City directly with Bali, cutting travel time to just 90 minutes by sea.“Being only a 20-minute flight from Bali, with direct flights from Jakarta, China, Korea, Dubai, and soon again from Australia, gives Lombok and Marina Bay City a huge advantage,” McIntyre added.“It means people can live, work, and invest here conveniently while enjoying a cleaner, more balanced environment.”

Solving Overcrowding and Pollution

Indonesia's booming tourism and migration trends have put enormous strain on Bali's infrastructure - resulting in rising pollution, congestion, and overcrowding. McIntyre believes properly planned new cities like Marina Bay City can help absorb that growth while improving living standards.“By building cities properly - with planning, green zones, and sustainable systems - we can help reduce pollution and traffic problems that already exist in overcrowded Bali,” he explained.“This is the model for Indonesia's urban future.”

A Vibrant Vision for the Next Decade

Over the next five to ten years, Marina Bay City aims to grow into a freedom and wellness city, combining luxury tourism, residential communities, educational institutions, and wellness hubs. Its development model focuses on inclusivity, offering opportunities for both locals and international investors.“Marina Bay City is not just for foreigners,” McIntyre emphasized.“It's for Indonesians too - to live, work, and prosper in a city built for the future.”