Introducing The Sound Of Bobby Rozario's Scorching Guitar Originality Jazz Rock With Latin Rhythms

Bobby Rozario is an American guitarist known for his distinctive fusion of Jazz, Rock and World music. Recognized for his idiosyncratic melodic phrasing, Rozario blending world genres with Latin rhythms, blues, and jazz-rock in a signature electric guitar voice.

His upcoming album HEALER - executive produced, composed, and arranged by Rozario - releases on Origin Records in November 2025, featuring over 20 world-class Jazz and Latin musicians including Robby Ameen, James Genus, Ruben Rodriguez, Nathaniel Townsley, and Luisito Quintero. The project delivers a vibrant sonic atmosphere rooted in positivity, spiritual awareness, and global rhythm.

Rozario's previous album, SPELLBOUND (2023) - also on Origin Records - showcased his virtuosity alongside legends like Dennis Chambers, Gary Grainger, and Melvin Gibbs, blending Afro-Latin pulse with jazz-rock fire and global vocalists.

A sought-after performer, Rozario has toured with icons such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, and has appeared on major stages including the Crest Theater (CA), San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, and Rubin Museum of Art (NY).

Bobby Rozario is globally recognized as a modern fusion guitarist bridging Indian classical depth with contemporary western innovation - creating music that is both spiritually rooted and rhythmically electrifying.

@bobbyrozariomusic?si=lUnoiZwRo0VO_Q6o

Instagram/bobbyrozariomusic