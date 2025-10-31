58% Of Gig Workers Seek Emergency Loans Quarterly, 2026 Radcred Survey Finds
|
Metric
|
2025
|
2026
|
Change
|
% Seeking Loans Quarterly
|
46%
|
58%
|
+12 pts
|
Avg. Loan Amount
|
$410
|
$500
|
+22%
|
Same-Day Funding Rate
|
62%
|
68%
|
+6 pts
|
Using AI/Soft Credit Check
|
49%
|
61%
|
+12 pts
A 2025 study by the Alliance for Financial Inclusion found that alternative data in lending models reduced rejection rates by 70% for borrowers typically excluded by traditional credit systems. RadCred's technology uses machine learning to assess creditworthiness based on real-time financial behavior rather than historical credit scores.
Industry experts predict that by 2030, AI-powered lending platforms will serve millions of gig workers as the workforce shifts toward flexible employment. RadCred's findings underscore the urgent need for financial products tailored to the gig economy's unique income patterns and emergency borrowing needs.
About RadCred
RadCred is a U.S.-based online loan marketplace that connects consumers with trusted, licensed lenders. Using AI-driven loan matching, RadCred enables borrowers with low or no credit scores to access same-day personal and emergency loans. Committed to transparency and compliance, RadCred's mission is to promote financial inclusion for all.
Disclaimer: RadCred is not a direct lender and does not make credit decisions. Loan terms, rates, and approvals vary by lender and state regulations. Consumers should review lender disclosures carefully before accepting an offer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment