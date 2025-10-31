Gino's Landscape & Lawn Care Expands Services And Unveils New Brand In Peotone, Illinois

MENAFN - GetNews) Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care, a BBB-accredited Will County company, announces new branding, expanded services, and improved online quote features for 2025

Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care, a landscaping company in Peotone, IL, that has proudly served Will County for the past eight years, has announced a brand refresh and major service expansion. Now, prospective and existing residential and commercial clients can get a glimpse of the newly unveiled branding by visiting the Gino's Landscape & Lawn Care website. An enhanced digital presence awaits there, complete with a portfolio, customer testimonials, and streamlined online quote capabilities.







Front yard landscaping project by Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care in Peotone, Illinois featuring new mulch beds, stone edging, and a modern entryway

This highly-anticipated rebranding represents a significant milestone for this Peotone-based company, which has earned an overall 4.8 star rating from more than 150 Google reviews. Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care, member of the National Association of Landscape Professionals, has completed hundreds of local projects, and the new branding initiative and expansion further solidifies this local company's stance as a leading lawn care and maintenance provider with expanded capabilities, professional crews, and commercial-grade equipment.

In addition to its new branding, Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care has enhanced three core divisions: professional hardscaping installations featuring custom patios and drainage solutions; comprehensive fall cleanup services with property winterization; and 24/7 emergency snow removal with advanced ice management systems. The team at Gino's Landscaping Design & Lawn Care is thrilled to now offer hardscaping contractors in Will County, as well as trusted lawn care services near Frankfort and Mokena. Property owners can also now go online and request free estimates for hardscaping and professional snow removal services.

This new expansion is available for businesses and individuals in Peotone, Manteno, Frankfort, Mokena, New Lenox, Beecher, Monee, Manhattan, Orland Park, Orland Hills, Tinley Park, University Park, Bradley, Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and the surrounding areas. Internal case studies have shown that services rendered by Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care have helped increase property values by up to 25%.







Custom stone patio steps and paver installation completed by Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care near Frankfort, Illinois

“We love helping our clients turn their outdoor spaces into something lasting,” said Gino, founder of Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care.“From the first design concept to the final stone, our goal is to build patios and landscapes that our customers can enjoy for years to come.”

One recent client said,“Gino's team completely transformed our yard from start to finish. The weed removal, stone work, and mulching made such a difference. We now have a beautiful, low-maintenance landscape that we're proud to show off.”

Homeowners and businesses looking to upgrade their outdoor spaces can visit to explore recent projects and to request a free quote.

ABOUT GINO'S LANDSCAPE DESIGN & LAWN CARE

Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care is a family-owned local professional lawn care service proudly serving individuals and businesses in the Will County, Illinois, area since 2017. Gino's Landscape Design & Lawn Care is fully insured, BBB accredited, and a member of the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Follow on social media:

Facebook: @GinosLandscapeLawn

Instagram: @ginoslandscapelawn