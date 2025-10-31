Lauren Gottshall Unveils New Single 'Holy Man' Following Standout Performance At Sports Illustrated Stadium

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising country artist Lauren Gottshall has released her new single,“Holy Man,” now available on all major streaming platforms. The release follows her recent high-energy performance at Sports Illustrated Stadium, where she opened for Jason Aldean, Warren Zeiders, and Chase McDaniel on October 10.

Written by Gottshall and produced by Gottshall and Jesse Savio,“Holy Man” delivers a fiery dose of small-town truth-telling wrapped in a modern-country anthem. Driven by biting wit and unapologetic honesty, the track calls out hypocrisy and heartbreak with a southern swagger that's equal parts fierce and relatable. Through razor-sharp storytelling and a powerhouse vocal performance, Gottshall turns a story of betrayal into a bold reclamation of self-respect, warning a wayward lover not to“go wearing that cross on your neck” when his actions tell a different story.







Originally from outside Chicago, Gottshall has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocals, relatable songwriting, and undeniable stage presence. The new single,“Holy Man,” showcases the depth of her artistry, pairing soul-stirring lyrics with a magnetic, modern-country sound that resonates across generations.

Earlier this year, Gottshall extended her management deal with NVRDUL Management, marking the continuation of a partnership that has supported her growth as both a songwriter and performer.

A lifelong musician, Gottshall began playing instruments at age three, and was performing on stage by age five. By age 12, she was writing her own songs. Known for her“old soul” perspective and melodic storytelling, Gottshall has shared stages with O.A.R., Chris Janson, and The Samples, among other major acts. Whether performing an intimate writers' round or a full-band show, her authenticity and charm consistently leave audiences wanting more.

With“Holy Man,” Gottshall reaffirms why she's one of the most exciting new voices in country music - blending heartfelt emotion, lived-in wisdom, and irresistible melody into a sound all her own.

Fans can keep up with Lauren Gottshall by visiting her website and following her on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About NVRDUL Management:

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, with offices in Nashville and operations worldwide, NVRDUL Management provides personalized entertainment management services for both emerging and established musicians, actors, and authors. Founder and CEO Carri Hyde launched NVRDUL with a mission to put artists' needs first, offering comprehensive, one-on-one guidance from an artist's perspective.

NVRDUL's services encompass every facet of career development, including record label and publishing strategy, sponsorships, touring, publicity, creative direction, and business management. The company's“Best-of-the-Best” approach ensures that each client receives elite resources and attention, empowering artists to focus on their craft while NVRDUL manages the business behind the art.

Listen on Spotify.