Maurice Bouchard, Athens, GA, USA and caregiver Maurice Bouchard Athens encourages people to embrace small acts of creativity to improve focus, reduce stress, and build stronger communities

Artist and caregiver Maurice Bouchard Athens is using his recent feature interview to raise awareness about the power of everyday creativity in improving focus, reducing stress, and strengthening community. Drawing from his own experiences as an artist, father, and former caregiver, Bouchard encourages people to carve out small moments of creativity each day-whether through painting, music, gaming, or simple acts of imagination.

“Creativity doesn't belong only to artists,” says Bouchard.“It's a mindset anyone can develop. Even small creative habits-like sketching for ten minutes or designing something digitally-can reframe your entire day.”

The Case for Creativity

According to research by the American Psychological Association, engaging in creative activities can reduce stress by up to 75% and increase problem-solving ability by 60%. The World Health Organization also reports that creativity supports mental health and resilience, especially in high-stress environments.

Bouchard's perspective comes from years balancing art with caregiving work.“In my time working in memory care, I saw how small creative activities-music, painting, or storytelling-brought calm and connection,” he says.“Now, as a father and artist, I see the same thing at home.”

Turning Inspiration Into Action

Bouchard urges people to take practical steps toward integrating creativity into their daily routines.“You don't need to start big,” he explains.“Set aside fifteen minutes a day for something imaginative. It could be sketching, writing, gardening, or even assembling a model kit. The key is consistency.”

He also emphasises the link between creativity and emotional health. Studies from Harvard Health show that adults who regularly engage in creative hobbies report a 30% increase in overall life satisfaction.“It's not about being perfect,” says Bouchard.“It's about being present. Art and imagination give you permission to slow down and see meaning in small things.”

A Call to Create

Bouchard hopes to inspire others to reconnect with creativity as a tool for personal growth and leadership.“Leadership starts with impact,” he notes.“When you create something, you're impacting your environment. You're showing others it's okay to think differently.”

He encourages readers to start where they are-with the materials, ideas, or interests they already have.“You don't need to change your whole life,” he adds.“Just start making something. That's how imagination becomes real.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Maurice Bouchard Athens

Maurice Bouchard Athens is an artist and caregiver based in Athens, Georgia. A University of Georgia graduate and Charter Scholar, he combines watercolour painting, 3D printing, and music with a deep interest in science fiction and storytelling. His work explores how creativity, community, and faith intersect in everyday life, encouraging others to find meaning through imagination.

