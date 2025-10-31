Pure Parima Celebrates The Holidays With Exclusive Seasonal Offers

Lumberton, N.J. - Pure Parima, the premium bedding brand known for its 100% Certified Egyptian cotton luxury bedding, is excited to launch its full Holiday Savings event, offering significant discounts across its entire collection. Starting Nov. 3 and running through Dec. 7, luxury sleep essentials are more accessible than ever with three distinct phases of savings.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 18, shoppers can enjoy 20% off sitewide by using the code SLEEPBETTER at checkout. The savings deepen Nov. 19 through Nov. 23 during the Black Friday Early Access period: the 20% sitewide code remains valid for all customers, with exclusive upgrades - 25% off on orders of $500+ and 30% off on orders of $1,000+ - for subscribers and social followers only. The official Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale runs Nov. 24 through Dec. 7: 20% off no minimum, 25% off $500+, and 30% off $1,000+ for everyone.

Founded on the principles of craftsmanship and transparency, Pure Parima sources every sheet, duvet cover, pillow insert, and accessory from certified suppliers, including the Cotton Egypt Association, ensuring authenticity and outstanding quality.“We believe the best sleep deserves the cleanest materials and the highest standards,” says founder Parima Ijaz.“This season, we're thrilled to make our most luxurious bedding more attainable and invite more people to experience what real comfort feels like.”

These holiday savings open the door for design-conscious and comfort-focused shoppers to invest in bedding built to last - with luxurious textures, refined details, and materials crafted to deliver better rest night after night.

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.