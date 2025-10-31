Fast-Growing E-Bike Brand Kingbull Opens 13 U.S. Retail & Service Locations To Enhance Rider Support And Accessibility

MENAFN - GetNews) Kingbull, a leading fat-tire e-bike brand, expands its U.S. presence with 13 new retail and service locations, offering test rides, maintenance, and personalized support to make high-performance e-bikes more accessible nationwide.

Kingbull strengthens its U.S. footprint through expanded dealer partnerships and new experience centers, bringing test rides and service closer to riders nationwide.







Kingbull, a fast-growing and trusted name in the fat-tire E-bike industry, today announced the opening of more than 13 retail and service locations across the United States. This strategic expansion reinforces Kingbull's mission to make high-performance electric bikes accessible to everyone, while enhancing the rider experience through local, hands-on support.

Building on its strong online reputation and rider trust, Kingbull is deepening its local engagement through certified dealer partnerships and new brand experience centers. Each location provides test rides, maintenance, and personalized consultation-giving customers a reliable destination to explore, purchase, and service their Kingbull E-bikes.

The expansion follows a year of significant growth, as Kingbull surpasses 20,000 riders and earns an outstanding 4.88/5.0 satisfaction rating from more than 2,260 verified reviews. Every Kingbull E-bike features premium components-including Samsung batteries, BAFANG motors, and Tektro brake systems-backed by a two-year warranty on key parts.

“Our goal is simple: to make premium e-bikes accessible and reliable for everyone,” said a Kingbull spokesperson.“By opening more physical locations and expanding our dealer network, we're not only bringing test rides and service closer to riders but also ensuring long-term confidence and care after purchase. This is how we build real trust-with presence, support, and performance.”

Kingbull plans to open additional retail locations in 2026 and continue recruiting dealer partners nationwide, ensuring every Kingbull rider-whether in a major city or a suburban community-has local access to expert service and personalized guidance. Find a dealer near you here

As one of the fastest-growing e-bike brands in North America, Kingbull's commitment to performance, affordability, and rider-first service continues to drive its expansion and growing community of passionate riders.

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a leading fat-tire e-bike brand dedicated to making premium electric mobility accessible across North America. Trusted by over 20,000 riders and backed by a 4.88/5.0 satisfaction rating, Kingbull combines powerful 750W motors, Samsung batteries, and advanced suspension systems to deliver exceptional performance and reliability at an accessible price. With a growing service network in 35+ states and a two-year warranty on key components, Kingbull empowers riders to explore with confidence.