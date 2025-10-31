Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Civeo Corporation (CVEO) 2025 Q3
Key Takeaways:
- Reported $170.5M in revenue and $28.8M in Adjusted EBITDA; repurchased ~8% of shares in 3Q25 (~1.05M shares). Australia delivered y/y and sequential growth (aided by the Bowen Basin acquisition), while Canadian cost actions expanded gross margin to 22.5% despite lower occupancy. Tightened FY25 guidance to $640-$655M in revenue and $86-$91M in Adjusted EBITDA.
