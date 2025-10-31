403
Nicaragua Turns To China For Prosperity Amid U.S Showdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nestled in Central America, Nicaragua-a nation of volcanic landscapes and vibrant coasts-has long navigated turbulent politics under President Daniel Ortega, a former revolutionary whose socialist regime has tightened control since 2007.
On October 30, 2025, its National Assembly unanimously greenlit Special Economic Zones (ZEE) tied to China's Belt and Road Initiative, a sprawling global strategy launched by Xi Jinping in 2013 to boost trade and influence through infrastructure investments across over 150 countries.
These zones offer enticing perks: full exemptions from income taxes, dividends, and import duties for up to a decade, targeting manufacturing, agroindustry, tech, and exports.
Administered by a commission led by Ortega's son, Laureano Ortega Murillo, they promise jobs, poverty alleviation, and tech transfers.
Proponents envision booms in tourism along coastal highways, tobacco in Estelí, and agriculture in Jinotega and Matagalpa, positioning Nicaragua as a Pacific-Caribbean trade bridge.
But this isn't just economic maneuvering-it's a defiant pivot. Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan in 2021, embracing Beijing and joining Belt and Road in 2022.
Nicaragua's China ties spark sanctions fears and global scrutiny
Fruits include a direct shipping route opened in August 2024, Chinese-built railroads, highways, and hydro plants, plus mining concessions over 700,000 hectares-6% of the territory-sparking environmental worries.
The backdrop? Escalating US ire. Washington, eyeing human rights lapses and rule-of-law erosion, mulls 100% tariffs on Nicaraguan goods or ejection from the CAFTA-DR trade pact, where the US takes 40% of Nicaragua's exports and runs a deficit.
A UN report details systemic abuses since 2018: forced disappearances, political persecution, and nationality revocations.
Eight ex-Costa Rican presidents decried the "dictatorial" setup, amplifying conservative calls for accountability and stronger Western alliances to curb authoritarian overreach.
For expats and global observers, this reveals how leftist governments like Ortega's court China to sidestep sanctions, risking debt traps and isolation.
Yet it underscores conservative advocacy for democratic safeguards and balanced trade, potentially reshaping Latin America's alliances and your investments or travels in the region. As superpowers jostle, Nicaragua's choices echo worldwide shifts in power and sovereignty.
