Jet Direct Mortgage Welcomes Back Joanne Soldo As Corporate Sales Liaison

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bohemia, NY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Direct Mortgage is proud to announce the return of, who will be stepping into the role of. In this position, JoAnne will focus on supporting Jet Direct's sales organization in achieving - and exceeding - its production goals.









JoAnne Soldo - Corporate Sales Liaison

With her extensive experience at Jet Direct, strong relationships across our markets, and unwavering commitment to service, JoAnne is perfectly positioned to champion and empower our growing salesforce.

In her new role, JoAnne will collaborate closely with Loan Officers, Branch Managers, and corporate leadership to streamline resources, enhance engagement, and strengthen Jet Direct's culture of excellence. Her leadership and dedication will play an instrumental role in driving continued success and ensuring the company's core values remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We're thrilled to welcome JoAnne back home to Jet Direct,” said Peter Pescatore, Chief Operating Officer.“Her energy, expertise, and passion for helping others succeed make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

More updates will be shared as JoAnne settles into her new role, but in the meantime, the entire Jet Direct family celebrates her return and looks forward to her continued impact.

About Jet Direct Mortgage

At Jet Direct Mortgage, our mission is to set a high standard in the mortgage industry. We are committed to quality customer service – putting the people we serve first. Our goal is to carefully guide you through the home loan process, so that you can confidently select the best mortgage for you and your family from the many mortgage options that are available today. After you select the loan that is best for you, we will work continuously on your behalf to help you achieve your dream of home ownership.

Press inquiries

Jet Direct Mortgage



Frank StJohn

...