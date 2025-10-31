403
Sycamore Grove Launches New Identity To Better Serve East Bay Community
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After nearly five decades of compassionate service in the East Bay region, Sycamore Grove is proud to announce its rebranding from“Community Presbyterian Counseling Center” to simply Sycamore Grove. The new name reflects the organization's evolving identity as a holistic, faith-sensitive, culturally attuned therapy center; one that invites people to come as they are and walk forward into healing.
A Name That Honors Your Whole Story
Over the years, Sycamore Grove has offered a broad spectrum of mental health and relational health services. The simplified name is intended to signal that the organization is more than a counseling provider: it is a sanctuary for growth, a place of connection, and a hub for whole-person renewal. The tagline,“Therapy That Honors Your Whole Story,” underscores this deeper mission.
Expansive, Evidence-Based Services for All Ages and Relationships
Under the Sycamore Grove umbrella, clients in the San Ramon and greater East Bay region can access:
Individual therapy - supporting adults as they navigate anxiety, depression, transitions, identity, grief, life direction, and more
Couples counseling / couples therapy - helping partners improve communication, rebuild trust, resolve conflicts, and deepen intimacy
Family therapy - facilitating healthier relationships, boundary setting, and understanding across generations
Child & adolescent therapy - creating safe, age-appropriate spaces for young people to name feelings, develop resilience, and build emotional regulation
Faith-integrated therapy - for clients who want their spiritual or religious convictions honored in the therapeutic process; and secular options for those who prefer non-faith frameworks
Sycamore Grove clinicians are trained in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) modalities, enabling them to provide trauma-informed, evidence-based care.
Culturally Responsive and AAPI-Affirming Care
As part of its mission to meet the needs of all communities, Sycamore Grove is committed to informed, culturally responsive care for the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community and other under-represented groups. Therapists engage in ongoing training and use culturally attuned practices to reduce barriers, build trust, and support healing in ways that honor heritage, identity, and intergenerational dynamics.
Serving San Ramon and the East Bay
Located at 3180 Crow Canyon Place, Suite 140, San Ramon, CA 94583, Sycamore Grove continues its longstanding presence in the East Bay. Over the decades, the organization has served thousands of families, couples, individuals, and youth across Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
Why This Rebrand Matters
A clearer, more inclusive identity. Transitioning away from Community Presbyterian Counseling Center invites people in, rather than limiting perception to“talk therapy.”
Better alignment with mission. The new brand better reflects that therapists at Sycamore Grove and honor your whole story-clinical, relational, spiritual, cultural.
Growth and forward momentum. While the core of what has made the organization strong remains, the rebrand primes Sycamore Grove to expand partnerships, outreach, and accessibility for more communities in need.
Leadership Commentary
“Over the years we've walked alongside countless individuals, couples, and families as they navigated seasons of darkness, doubt, and renewal,” said Clinical Director, Katie Dennis.“With this rebrand, we invite our community to see us not just as a counseling center, but as a refuge for whole-person healing-a place where emotional health, relational growth, and spiritual integration can co-exist. We're excited to continue this journey with fresh energy, clarity, and purpose.”
How to Get Started
Clients interested in learning more or beginning therapy can:
Visit
Complete a brief online intake or assessment
Schedule a consultation with a care coordinator
Begin working with the therapist best matched to their needs
About Sycamore Grove
Founded in 1977, Sycamore Grove has been a visible presence in the East Bay region, offering compassionate, clinically rigorous, and spiritually attuned care to people of all backgrounds. By bridging evidence-based therapies (such as EMDR and CBT) with a posture of relational empathy and cultural humility, Sycamore Grove stands as a place where every person's story is honored-and where healing is possible.
