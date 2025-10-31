403
Carpenter Eye Associates Joins Metrolina Eye Associates, Expanding Advanced Eye Care Access In Pineville
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Metrolina Eye Associates is proud to announce that Carpenter Eye Associates, led by optometrist Dr. Matthew B. Carpenter, has officially joined the Metrolina Eye Associates family. This partnership marks a meaningful expansion into Pineville, NC, extending Metrolina Eye's ability to deliver comprehensive medical, surgical, and routine eye care throughout the greater Charlotte region.
“Pineville represents a strategic and heartfelt expansion for Metrolina Eye,” said Nick Tavares, CEO of Metrolina Eye Associates.“We've wanted to serve this area for years, and partnering with a trusted community doctor like Dr. Carpenter is the ideal fit. Together, we're strengthening access to cutting-edge vision care for patients right here in their own neighborhood.”
Dr. Ivan Mac, ophthalmologist and founder at Metrolina Eye Associates, echoed the excitement:
“Our model has always been about growing the right way, through collaboration with providers who put patients first. Dr. Carpenter has been a cornerstone of eye care in Charlotte since 1985, and this partnership ensures his patients gain access to the most advanced cataract, vision correction, and glaucoma treatments available in the region.”
For Dr. Matthew B. Carpenter, the decision to join Metrolina Eye was rooted in his desire to continue caring for patients while expanding what's possible for them.
“For nearly forty years, I've had the privilege of serving generations of families in Charlotte. This partnership allows me to keep doing what I love while ensuring my patients have access to the most advanced technology and surgical care, all within the same trusted setting. I look forward to learning from my new colleagues and continuing to provide the level of personal care my patients expect.”
Importantly, Dr. Carpenter will continue to see patients at the same Pineville location, located at 8429 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226.
About Metrolina Eye Associates
Metrolina Eye Associates is a leading multispecialty ophthalmology and optometry practice serving patients across North and South Carolina. Its team of ophthalmologists and optometrists provides expertise in Cataracts, Vision Correction, Glaucoma, Oculofacial Plastic Surgery, Retina, and Comprehensive Routine Eye Care. The integration of Carpenter Eye Associates strengthens Metrolina Eye's presence in the Carolinas and furthers its mission to provide accessible, patient-centered care through collaboration and innovation.
For Patients and Media Inquiries
Patients of Dr. Carpenter can continue scheduling appointments by calling 704-542-0501 or visiting .
For media inquiries, please contact:
