New Bible Storybook Brings God's Word To Life For Children Ages 515
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a time when families are looking for ways to help their children know God personally, author Joe Bouch offers a beautiful new resource: The Bible Storybook for Little Hearts and Big Dreams. This beautifully illustrated, 148-page volume retells the full arc of Scripture-from Genesis to Revelation-in clear, child-friendly language that makes the Bible accessible and exciting for readers ages 5–15.
Each story ends with a brief“Message from Jesus,” showing children how God's truth applies to their everyday lives. The combination of faithful retelling, personal application, and vivid illustrations makes it an ideal tool for bedtime reading, family devotions, Sunday school, and children's ministry programs.
“This warm, faithful summary of every book of the Bible points to the 'real Bible' and helps young hearts trace God's great and loving plan-from the very beginning-to redeem His people and restore His perfect design for life,” says Dr. Pete Alwinson, Pastor/Speaker, FORGE MEN.
Bouch lives in the Orlando area, where he serves as a longtime church elder and storyteller. He created the book to give parents, grandparents, and ministry leaders a way to introduce children to the Bible's big story without overwhelming them.“I wanted kids to understand that God's Word isn't just history-it's personal,” Bouch explains.“The same God who spoke to Noah, Esther, and Paul speaks to them today.”
The book's high-quality design and illustrations were developed in partnership with Cheryl Amirzadeh, Creative Director of 78Madison, blending AI-generated and hand-finished art to create a modern, engaging visual style.
Product Details:
.Title: The Bible Storybook for Little Hearts and Big Dreams
.Author: Joe Bouch
.Formats: Paperback ($18.95), E-book ($15.95)
.Page Count: 148
.ISBN: 978-1-964081-64-9
.Publisher: HigherLife Publishing
.Available: 11/1/2025
.Keywords: God's love for kids, bedtime Bible book, faith-based storybook, Scripture stories made simple
The Bible Storybook for Little Hearts and Big Dreams is now available for pre-order through LittleHeartsBible and will be available through major online retailers (including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Target).
For review copies, interviews, or bulk order inquiries, contact:
Joe Bouch
jbouch@78madison
