Oregon's Capitol Nissan Ranked #1 Dealership To Work For In The Nation By Automotive News
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- One Northwest auto dealer is proving that great workplaces are defined by values. Capitol Auto Group has earned top national recognition from Automotive News' “150 Best Dealerships to Work For” in America. The family-owned, Oregon-based company, representing Toyota, Subaru, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Nissan, received 11 national honors, with Capitol Nissan ranked #1 in the nation overall.
At an awards ceremony held on October 9 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, Capitol's Human Resources Director Heather Krieves accepted the following distinctions for excellence in workplace culture and employee satisfaction:
Best Dealerships Overall
. Capitol Nissan: #1, Capitol Subaru: #2, Capitol Toyota: #4, Capitol Chevrolet: #8
Best Dealerships to Work For (under 1,000 employees)
. Capitol Nissan: #1, Capitol Subaru: #2, Capitol Toyota: #3, Capitol Chevrolet: #4
Best Workplace for Women
. Capitol Chevrolet: #2
Best Places for Employees Age 30 and Under
. Capitol Chevrolet: #6, Capitol Toyota: #10
Krieves attributes the company's success to its focus on character and culture.“We work hard to hire good people, and hold everyone accountable for treating each other with dignity and respect,” she said.“Even if someone doesn't have the perfect skill set, if they have a good heart and put others first, we can build from there.” To reinforce those values, every Capitol employee receives a coin engraved with the phrase“Believe or Leave,” a daily reminder of the standards that define the dealership.“You either believe in our values and live them out, or you're not a good fit,” Krieves added.
Capitol Auto Group is a family-led business guided by dealers Matthew and Alex Casebeer.“We're redefining what it means to buy a car from a dealership,” said Matthew Casebeer.“It's not just a one-time transaction; it's the start of a relationship. Our employees live right here in Salem; they're selling to their friends and neighbors. Customers return year after year because they trust us, not only for the value of the vehicle, but for the care, service, and community connection that come with it. Empowering our employees is the real secret to our success. They don't have to 'check with a manager' to do the right thing; they have the freedom to take care of people. Whether that means treating a customer to lunch or giving a child a small gift, it's those personal touches that make our dealership special,” Matthew Casebeer added.
“Capitol Auto Group continues to set the gold standard for what Oregon dealerships can achieve when they put people first,” said Greg Remensperger, President of the Oregon Auto Dealers Association.“Their commitment to culture, character, and community makes them an exceptional employer and elevates the entire auto industry in our state. Earning 11 national honors, including Capitol Nissan's #1 dealership in America, is a testament to leadership that truly walks the talk.”
Capitol Auto Group has been recognized by Automotive News every year since the“Best Dealerships to Work For” program launched in 2011, making it the only Oregon dealership to achieve that distinction. Capitol Toyota, Subaru, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Nissan are all conveniently located off the Salem Parkway/Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. For more information, visit or call 1-800-888-1391.
About Capitol Auto Group: For more than 98 years, Capitol Auto Group has proudly served the Greater Salem, Oregon area. The group includes five dealerships: Capitol Toyota, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Chevrolet/Cadillac and Capitol Nissan, plus Capitol Collision Center. For the past 14 years, Automotive News has recognized the company among the nation's“Top 150 Best Dealerships to Work For in America.
Locations:
Capitol Toyota: 783 Auto Group Ave. NE
Capitol Subaru: 920 Auto Group Ave. NE
Capitol Chevrolet/Cadillac: 2855 Maple Ave. NE
Capitol Nissan: 3235 Cherry Ave. NE
Capitol Collision Center: 2815 Silverton Rd. NE
